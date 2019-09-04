Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,503 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.40% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $60,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 139.94 and a beta of 2.08. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $1,184,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,444 shares of company stock worth $2,601,347. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

