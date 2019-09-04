Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $68.51 Million Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,029 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $68,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $64,370,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 196.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 54.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $157.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

