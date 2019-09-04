Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 120,493 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $74,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 7,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,438. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

