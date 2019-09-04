Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.14% of Beigene worth $65,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Beigene by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Beigene by 6.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Beigene by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $612,951.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,611,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,566,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,503 shares of company stock worth $4,064,625. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.