Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Loews Corp

Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

