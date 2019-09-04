J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) SVP Acquires $103,420.00 in Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SJM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. 917,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,913. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.