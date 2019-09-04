J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 551.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,078,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,626,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 100.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

J M Smucker stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

