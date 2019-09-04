Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

IVH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. 6,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.