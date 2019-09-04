Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.62. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 553,600 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.22, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Martin Forrester Bawlf sold 39,916 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$164,853.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,432,636.08. Also, Director Elia Mikhael sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$89,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,264,023.04. Insiders have sold a total of 60,816 shares of company stock worth $257,925 over the last 90 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

