iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Plans $0.08 — Dividend

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

BYLD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

