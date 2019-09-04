iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Boosted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.37. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $172.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

