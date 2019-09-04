iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 4.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 8.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 227,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 1-year low of $791.37 and a 1-year high of $887.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71.

