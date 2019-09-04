iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,183 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $189,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

