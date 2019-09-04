iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.39

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and traded as high as $28.82. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 359,477 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 222,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.