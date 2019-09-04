iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,789 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.