iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Plans $0.37 — Dividend

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.371 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

