iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up about 2.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,910 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,502,000 after buying an additional 586,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,225,000.

BMV:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

