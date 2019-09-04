Irene H. Oh Buys 6,400 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $250,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. 858,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,314. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,431,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

