IOTA Market Capitalization Reaches $687.15 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $687.15 million and $4.69 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, CoinFalcon and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00206033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.01246912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00085774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016858 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Ovis, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Cobinhood, Coinone, Binance, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

