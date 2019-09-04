ION Trading Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ION has a market capitalization of $592,844.00 and approximately $887.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006839 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001537 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 20,941,405 coins and its circulating supply is 15,041,405 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

