Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 250,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

