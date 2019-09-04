Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.05 — Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE IQI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 95,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

