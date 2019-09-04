Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $23.27, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

