Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.19, approximately 1,160 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Get Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.60% of Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.