Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Declares $0.07 — Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE VTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 174,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

