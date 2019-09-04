Intrust Bank NA Sells 608 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $177,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,022 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 9,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.