Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. 3,528,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002,542. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

