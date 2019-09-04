Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after buying an additional 1,370,337 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,554,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after acquiring an additional 552,548 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,397,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 53,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

