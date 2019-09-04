Intrust Bank NA Has $606,000 Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kroger by 16.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 7,723,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,786. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

