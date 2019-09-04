Intrust Bank NA Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

HIG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $213,379.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $353,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,631 shares of company stock worth $6,019,036 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

