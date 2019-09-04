Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,810 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $3,050,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,355 shares of company stock worth $12,698,297. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,884. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.