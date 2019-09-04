Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,050 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

NYSE LW traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $72.28. 376,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

