Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.06. 134,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.27. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.09 per share, with a total value of C$267,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$758,239.26.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

