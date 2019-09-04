Internet of People (IOP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,744.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Upbit. Internet of People has a market cap of $404,750.00 and $105,744.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

