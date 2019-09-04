Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.20

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 71925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.77.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,355 shares of company stock worth $12,698,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,803,000 after acquiring an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.