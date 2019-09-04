Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 652,088 shares.The stock last traded at $162.68 and had previously closed at $167.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Insulet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,142.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

