Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director More Avery sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $164,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,216,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, More Avery sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.89. 1,176,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,930. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $89.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

