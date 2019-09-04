Insider Selling: Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Sells 71,708 Shares of Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $4,458,803.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. 121,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Quidel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quidel by 190.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

