Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Sells 124,181 Shares of Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $11,316,614.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,305,191.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Asaf Danziger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Asaf Danziger sold 187,500 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $11,653,125.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Asaf Danziger sold 190,338 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $11,300,367.06.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,685,850.04.

NVCR stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. 1,098,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,002. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,287,000 after acquiring an additional 789,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,064,000 after acquiring an additional 421,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Novocure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

