Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $2,967,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,744,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.33, for a total value of $3,471,930.00.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 0.15. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mongodb to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mongodb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,646,000 after buying an additional 479,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after buying an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 472,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mongodb by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,482,000 after buying an additional 651,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

