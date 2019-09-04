Insider Selling: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) CEO Sells 7,440 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C Howard Nye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84.

NYSE:MLM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.70. 576,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,288. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $264.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.37.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

