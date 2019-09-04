Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 50,572 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,572 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $2,133,126.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,074,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,328,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,794 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $602,246.04.

On Monday, July 15th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,785 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $766,067.40.

On Friday, July 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $604,496.88.

On Monday, July 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,009 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $965,634.34.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,958 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $398,297.90.

GSHD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 99,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a P/E ratio of 229.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.35. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $51.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

