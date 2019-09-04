Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 6,683 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.71. 1,359,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,863. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

