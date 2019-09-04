Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Sells 128,241 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $4,056,262.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,892.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Devinder Kumar sold 152,570 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $5,115,672.10.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $4,093,906.75.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,381,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,720,414. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285,726 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.