Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Sells 128,241 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $4,056,262.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,892.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Devinder Kumar sold 152,570 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $5,115,672.10.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $4,093,906.75.
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,381,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,720,414. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285,726 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
