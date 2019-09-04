Insider Buying: Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Steven Leigh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.99 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of A$199,400.00 ($141,418.44).

ASX:SCG remained flat at $A$3.97 ($2.82) on Wednesday. 12,378,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,000. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.92. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.19 ($2.97).

Get Scentre Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.