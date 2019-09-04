Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Acquires 3,584 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $49,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 397,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $545.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

