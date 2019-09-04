Insider Buying: Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 500,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 970,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FOX stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,711,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of FOX worth $320,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

