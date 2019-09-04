Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Buys 1,057 Shares of Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Roshan Bhakta acquired 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,556.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,709.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 450.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.