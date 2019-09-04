Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Acquires 7,133 Shares of Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,133 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $152,146.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 671,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,324,716.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 225,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

