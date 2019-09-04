Insider Buying: Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Purchases 3,503 Shares of Stock

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) insider Christopher Mawe acquired 3,503 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,830.85 ($8,925.72).
Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.75 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. Ferrexpo Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.74.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
